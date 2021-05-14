Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez Star in Halston, Streaming on Netflix May 14

By Dan Meyer
May 14, 2021
 
The series follows the American fashion designer's rise to fame—and fall from grace—with Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli.

"I'm going to change the face of American fashion," says Roy Halston Frowick in Halston on Netflix, streaming May 14. Ewan McGregor stars in the title role with Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, one of the fashion designer's closest friends, in the latest Ryan Murphy project.

Joining McGregor and Rodriguez on screen are Tony winner Kelly Bishop (A Chorus Line) as Eleanor Lambert, Tony nominee David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones (Slave Play) as Halston’s assistant Ed Austin, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Peter Gregus as Bill Blass, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist Victor Hugo, Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, and Vera Farmiga as Adele (no, not that one—the character is a perfumier/fragrance executive).

WATCH: Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli Performing ‘Liza With a Z’ in Halston

Ryan Murphy produces alongside series director Dan Minahan, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Alexis Martin Wooddall, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. Serving on the writing team are Murphy, Brennan, White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo.

The limited series about the designer who revolutionized American fashion in the ’70s is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which includes upcoming adaptations of The Legend of Georgia McBride and A Chorus Line.

Recent output from the deal includes the stage-to-screen versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, along with Season 1 of Ratched and the limited series Hollywood.

