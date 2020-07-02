Exclusive: Flip Through the Playbill Program for the Filmed Hamilton Performance

Get ready for the July 3 Disney+ premiere with the program from the week the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning hit was filmed on Broadway.

Hamilton, filmed live on stage with the original Broadway principal cast, hits steaming service Disney+ July 3, and Playbill is completing the at-home theatre experience by bringing you the Playbill program from the week the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical was filmed. Flip through the pages for a full cast list, headshots, bios, the song list, and more; it will almost be like you're watching the show live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

View the digitized program below or download a printable PDF to make your own hard copy. Note: This file is designed to be printed (ideally double-sided) and folded in half for pages to appear in order.

This program was handed out to theatregoers at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in late June 2016, when cameras captured Hamilton live on stage.

After printing your Playbill, be sure to join us July 3 at 7 PM ET for our Hamilton watch party.

The film will be available for all Disney+ subscribers from midnight PT July 3. To subscribe, click here.