Exclusive Listen: Jefferson Mays Revisits I Am My Own Wife for Audible

The performer reprises his Tony-winning role in Doug Wright's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning solo show.

Tony winner Jefferson Mays lends his voice to Audible's new audio presentation of I Am My Own Wife, out October 8. Check out an exclusive first listen in the excerpt below.

Doug Wright's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning drama explores the life of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transgender woman who navigates a complex web of moral quandaries to survive under Nazi and Communist regimes. Mays (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Broadway's upcoming The Music Man) starred in the New York premiere at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2003, and in the following year, won a Tony for his performance in the Broadway transfer.

Audible Theater's fall slate also included two September releases: Elinor Cook's Islanders (read by Daisy Ridley) and Liza Jesse Peterson's Peculiar Patriot. The latter played the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's Off-Broadway hub, in the days leading up to the pandemic-caused theatre shutdown.

The company has also partnered with Williamstown Theatre Festival to produce an audio version of the Massachusetts theatre's canceled 2020 season, including a revival of A Streetcar Named Desire starring Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino, and Ariel Shafir.

