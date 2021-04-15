Exclusive: Listen to Frozen's Ciara Renée Sing Michael Mott's 'Lost in Love'

The song will be featured on Mott's new EP The Only One.

Musical theatre composer-lyricist and pop songwriter Michael Mott will release his new EP, The Only One, April 16 on all streaming platforms.

Listen to an exclusive track from the new recording, "Lost in Love," co-written by Mott and SIXFOOT 5 and featuring vocals by recent Frozen alum Ciara Renée, above.

The forthcoming recording also features Hamilton's Blaine Krauss and American Idol's Pia Toscano.

“This project is the most personal work I've ever released. Inspired by a serious romantic relationship, I wanted to capture the universal cycle of falling in love, experiencing turbulence, and eventually growing apart," says Mott. “When I was writing the songs, I knew I wanted to create a loose narrative to appeal to my theatre following and kept envisioning Blaine Krauss as my love interest with Ciara Renée and Pia Toscano as narrators. I feel beyond fortunate that all three of my top choices said yes to this personal passion project, and I am so excited for the world to finally hear what we have worked so hard to create in quarantine these past eight months."

Prior to taking on Frozen's Elsa, Renée appeared on Broadway in Pippin and Big Fish. Her additional credits include the stage adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

For more information about the release, visit MichaelMott.net.

