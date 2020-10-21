Exclusive: Listen to Maria Friedman Sing 'There Won't Be Trumpets' From 1st Complete Recording of Stephen Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle

The 1994 studio recording, also featuring Julia McKenzie and John Barrowman, is (finally) being released on the Jay Records label.

Maria Friedman, John Barrowman, and Julia McKenzie are featured on the first complete recording of Stephen Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle, which will be released by Jay Records December 4 nearly three decades after it was recorded.

Over 35 West End actors are also featured on the two-disc set, recorded over a period of time that started in 1994 at the Abbey Road Studios and was subsequently completed in New York. The National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John Owen Edwards, plays Don Walker's orchestrations. John Yap produces.

Playbill has an exclusive listen to Olivier winner Friedman singing Sondheim's "There Won't Be Trumpets" above.

With a score by Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents, Anyone Can Whistle opened at the Majestic Theatre April 4, 1964, with a cast led by Angela Lansbury, Lee Remick, Harry Guardino, Gabriel Dell, Arnold Soboloff, James Frawley, Peg Murray, Don Doherty, Sterling Clark, Harvey Evans, Larry Roquemore, and Tucker Smith. Although the musical played but 21 performances, the Sondheim score features “Me and My Town,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Everybody Says Don’t,” and “With So Little To Be Sure Of.”

Pre-orders for the recording, celebrating Sondheim's 90th birthday, are available by visiting JayRecords.com.

