Exclusive: Watch Moulin Rouge! The Musical's The Lady Ms Discuss the 4 Bohemian Ideals

Go behind-the-scenes with the sexy quartet—Nini, Arabia, Baby Doll, and La Chocolat—in the final video of the documentary series spotlighting the triple threats who bring these characters to life.

Playbill's exclusive documentary with The Lady Ms, who are the introduction to the world of the Tony-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical, concludes with a discussion of the four Bohemian ideals.

In the video above, filmed before the Broadway shutdown, the actors who bring The Lady Ms to vibrant life—Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus—discuss which of the four artists best represents love, freedom, beauty, and truth.

Tony winner Karen Olivo also shares her thoughts about these dynamic performers, and music supervisor Justin Levine says, "In a way, all four of them embody all of [these ideals]. They're all beautiful, and they all are truthful, and they all are free…"

