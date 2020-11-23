Exclusive: Watch Moulin Rouge! The Musical's The Lady Ms Discuss the 4 Bohemian Ideals

By Andrew Gans
Nov 23, 2020
 
Go behind-the-scenes with the sexy quartet—Nini, Arabia, Baby Doll, and La Chocolat—in the final video of the documentary series spotlighting the triple threats who bring these characters to life.

Playbill's exclusive documentary with The Lady Ms, who are the introduction to the world of the Tony-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical, concludes with a discussion of the four Bohemian ideals.

In the video above, filmed before the Broadway shutdown, the actors who bring The Lady Ms to vibrant life—Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus—discuss which of the four artists best represents love, freedom, beauty, and truth.

Tony winner Karen Olivo also shares her thoughts about these dynamic performers, and music supervisor Justin Levine says, "In a way, all four of them embody all of [these ideals]. They're all beautiful, and they all are truthful, and they all are free…"

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

47 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Moulin Rouge! Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine, and John Logan meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_10_30_19_0576_NEW.jpg
Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
