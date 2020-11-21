Explore Broadway Ruins on an Interactive Virtual Tour November 24

Tim Dolan guides Broadway fans around the theatre district and beyond from the comfort of their homes.

Join Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan November 24 as he leads guests on a virtual journey through Broadway ruins in Playbill Social Selects' next digital offering.

Nestled among the 41 Broadway theaters in Times Square are some remnants—and in some cases, full theaters—hiding in plain sight. Join Dolan as he explores these Broadway ruins and tells the stories of their forgotten past.

Click here to purchase tickets. As part of the purchase, audiences receive a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants around town.

READ: The Broadway Walking Tour Made for Theatre Fans, History Buffs, and Broadway Newbies

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Dolan created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Looking forward to more Broadway tours? Dolan will also present his Hamilton two-part tour December 2 and 9. For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

