Explore Business and Broadway in a Producing 101 Interactive Webinar February 25

Interested in learning more about producing and how Broadway works? Playbill and the female-led organization Business of Broadway is hosting an interactive webinar Producing 101: The People and Finances February 25—and you’re invited.
In this session, the BoB founders will walk through how a show is produced and examine the underlying business model that fuels that process. Following the class, there will also be an opportunity for Q&A with these theatre professionals.
Serving on the panel are Erica Rotstein (theatre producer, talent manager, and educator), Heather Shields (award-winning producer and theatre manager), Rachel Sussman (Tony-nominated producer and a co-founder of The MITTEN Lab), and Dana M. Lerner (Tony-nominated theatre producer and founder/CEO of Red Pelican Creative).
Click here for tickets.
The aim of the Business of Broadway’s work is to demystify the process of creating and producing a show, and to offer theatre makers—and all those interested in the process—valuable insight into the world of commercial theatre producing at large. For more information, visit TheBusinessofBroadway.com.
Looking for more interactive digital theatre experiences?