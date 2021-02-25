Explore Business and Broadway in a Producing 101 Interactive Webinar February 25

The female-led digital event is hosted by Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, Rachel Sussman, and Dana M. Lerner.

Interested in learning more about producing and how Broadway works? Playbill and the female-led organization Business of Broadway is hosting an interactive webinar Producing 101: The People and Finances February 25 —and you’re invited.

In this session, the BoB founders will walk through how a show is produced and examine the underlying business model that fuels that process. Following the class, there will also be an opportunity for Q&A with these theatre professionals.

Serving on the panel are Erica Rotstein (theatre producer, talent manager, and educator), Heather Shields (award-winning producer and theatre manager), Rachel Sussman (Tony-nominated producer and a co-founder of The MITTEN Lab), and Dana M. Lerner (Tony-nominated theatre producer and founder/CEO of Red Pelican Creative).

The aim of the Business of Broadway’s work is to demystify the process of creating and producing a show, and to offer theatre makers—and all those interested in the process—valuable insight into the world of commercial theatre producing at large. For more information, visit TheBusinessofBroadway.com .

