Explore the Origins of Broadway on an Interactive Virtual Tour November 17

Tim Dolan guides Broadway fans around the theatre district and beyond from the comfort of their homes.

Join Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan November 17 as he leads guests on a virtual journey through Broadway’s beginnings in Playbill Social Selects' next digital offering. Dolan will explore the Main Stem's origins from the southern end of the theatre district between 41st and 44th Streets.

Broadway's early years are full of roof garden theatres, tap shoes, and theatrical con artists. Learn the true difference between a Broadway theatre and an Off-Broadway theatre and revel in the secrets hidden in plain sight in some of Broadway's most famous venues. Tour-goers will hear how a show is created from the first rehearsal to opening night and all of the wild activity in between.

Click here to purchase tickets. As part of the purchase, audiences receive a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants around town.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Looking forward to more Broadway tours? Dolan will also present his Broadway's Ruins tour November 24.


