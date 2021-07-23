Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort Recording, With James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, Released July 23

Jack Feldstein and Paul Doust's new musical also features Lena Hall, Jackie Hoffman, and Gavin Lee.

The original studio cast recording of the new audio musical Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, featuring a book and lyrics by Jack Feldstein and music, lyrics, and radio play adaptation by Paul Doust, is released July 23 from Broadway Records.

Directed by Ella Jane New, with music supervision and orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, the cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Mr. Dellamort and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Sue Grimshaw with Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Barry Scott. Tony nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) is the Narrator.

In Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar, yet magnetic host.

The full audio musical is released in association with Broadway Podcast Network, which will stream the production in three episodes beginning July 30.

Producer Mark Rubinsky said in a statement, “When the pandemic scuttled our plans to bring this quirky musical to the stage, an obvious choice was to make a radio play. But radio plays aren’t musicals. Until now! Listen in your living room, your car on the way to the Grand Canyon, around a campfire or maybe on the way to a live show! It is a feast for the ears and the imagination.”

The recording is executive-produced by Paul Doust, with Tony Castrigno and Rubinsky and associate-produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla and Maggie and Adrian Selby. Lena Gabrielle is the co-producer. The album was engineered by Cricket S. Myers, mixed by Myers, Christian Lee, and Matthew Shane and mastered by Lee with sound design by Myers.

