Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort Recording, With James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, Released July 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
New Recordings   Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort Recording, With James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, Released July 23
By Andrew Gans
Jul 23, 2021
 
Jack Feldstein and Paul Doust's new musical also features Lena Hall, Jackie Hoffman, and Gavin Lee.
James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, and Telly Leung
James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, and Telly Leung

The original studio cast recording of the new audio musical Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, featuring a book and lyrics by Jack Feldstein and music, lyrics, and radio play adaptation by Paul Doust, is released July 23 from Broadway Records.

Directed by Ella Jane New, with music supervision and orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, the cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Mr. Dellamort and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Sue Grimshaw with Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Barry Scott. Tony nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) is the Narrator.

Vineyard_Theatre_Gala_2018_HR
Lena Hall Marc J. Franklin

In Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar, yet magnetic host.

The full audio musical is released in association with Broadway Podcast Network, which will stream the production in three episodes beginning July 30.

Producer Mark Rubinsky said in a statement, “When the pandemic scuttled our plans to bring this quirky musical to the stage, an obvious choice was to make a radio play. But radio plays aren’t musicals. Until now! Listen in your living room, your car on the way to the Grand Canyon, around a campfire or maybe on the way to a live show! It is a feast for the ears and the imagination.”

The recording is executive-produced by Paul Doust, with Tony Castrigno and Rubinsky and associate-produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla and Maggie and Adrian Selby. Lena Gabrielle is the co-producer. The album was engineered by Cricket S. Myers, mixed by Myers, Christian Lee, and Matthew Shane and mastered by Lee with sound design by Myers.

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

17 PHOTOS
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin
James Monroe Iglehart as The Genie in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart at BroadwayCon 2017 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton Joan Marcus
New_York_Pops_Gala_Concert_Performance_2018_HR
James Monroe Iglehart with the New York Pops Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.