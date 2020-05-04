Falsettos Revival Cast Set for Virtual Reunion Benefit

The cast, including Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, and Andrew Rannells, head to Zoom for a special event.

The 2016 Broadway revival cast of Falsettos, including Tony winners Christian Borle and Stephanie J. Block, will reunite May 7 at 7 PM ET in a special event presented by Broadway Evolved. Joining the two will be their co-stars Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz, and Betsy Wolfe.

The Zoom conversation is presented in support of Broadway Evolved programming and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The cast will catch up, share memories from their time on stage, sing, and answer questions.

Falsettos features a Tony-winning score by William Finn and a book by James Lapine and Finn. The show follows a man struggling to remain close to his wife and son after he comes out of the closet, eventually redefining what family means.

The revival, directed by Lapine, opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 27, 2016, and played a limited run through January 8, 2017. The production earned five Tony nominations: Outstanding Revival of a Musical plus nods for Borle, Rannells, Block, and Uranowitz.

Tickets are $40 and are available at BroadwayEvolved.com.

