Father Figures Sing Out in New Lineup of Free Metropolitan Opera Streams

Rigoletto and Idomeneo probably don’t deserve mugs or ties. But watch their operas anyway.

Father of the Year they’re not, but that’s not stopping them from taking center stage in this week’s Nightly Met Streams lineup. The Metropolitan Opera commemorates Father’s Day with seven titles featuring notable dads; only some of them inadvertently get their children killed.

The lineup begins with Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra; four other works by the Italian composer will be made available later on: La Traviata, Rigoletto, Don Carlo, and Luisa Miller.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

June 14: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. Originally broadcast January 26, 1995.

June 15: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. Production by Robert Lepage. Originally broadcast March 30, 2019.

June 16: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.

June 17: Mozart’s Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. Originally broadcast March 25, 2017.

June 18: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. Originally broadcast December 15, 1981.

June 19: Verdi’s Don Carlo

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Eric Halfvarson, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Nicholas Hytner. Originally broadcast December 11, 2010.