Feature Film Musical Hal King Now Available to Stream

The new hip-hop opera from composer Steve Wallace is based on Shakespeare's young Henry plays.

The new feature film Hal King, from producers Gravitas Ventures and writer-composer Steve Wallace, is now available on iTunes and Amazon Prime. Set in a late-1950s jazz-era Midwestern town, Hal King modernizes and musicalizes William Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, and the title character of Young Hal with a hip-hop/R&B, sung-through score.

The film stars Tyrik Ballard as young Hal King and Sharae’ Moultrie as activist poet Kat French, Young Hal’s star-crossed lover. Other stars include Grammy nominee Eric Roberson as Henry King and Sophia Stephens (black-ish, Dear White People) as Doll Tearsheet. Direction is by Myron Davis with choreography from Broadway choreographer and movement director Dianne McIntyre (Paul Robeson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone).

Composer Steve Wallace has produced, performed, and written on nearly 100 albums with credits including releases with Ledisi, Ghostface Killah (WunTang Clan), De La Soul, and Eric Roberson. He also composed the musical score for The Graduates, a new show airing on Magic Johnson’s Aspire network.

Check out the trailer for the film above.