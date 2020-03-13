Feinstein’s/54 Below Cancels Performances Due to Coronavirus Concerns

David Yazbek, Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan, and more were scheduled to perform in the coming weeks.

As performance venues around NYC continue to shutter due to coronavirus, the cabaret hotspot Feinstein’s/54 Below has canceled all performances until April 8.

Several other NYC concerts have similarly canceled or rescheduled, with Broadway Backwards nixed and MCC's Miscast gala now set for June. The flood of schedule changes came after Broadway went dark March 12, with Off-Broadway and many regional venues quickly following suit.

Some artists are in the process of rescheduling their engagements, but among the performances halted are: John Hill with March Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, and Natalie Joy Johnson (March 19); Dot-Marie Jones and Brynn Williams in Weird! The Musical (March 22); Tootsie composer David Yazbek and star Lilli Cooper (March 27); 54 Below Sings Once On This Island (March 27); Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker's performance of Sondheim's 80th birthday concert (March 28 and April 1); and Karen Mason (March 30).