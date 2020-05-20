Feinstein's/54 Below Concerts From Lea Salonga, Mandy Gonzalez, More to Stream Online

The midtown hotspot's #54BelowatHome series continues on YouTube.

In lieu of its in-person programming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Feinstein's/54 Below is going digital. The venue, dubbed "Broadway's living room," now heads to patrons' living rooms with its #54BelowatHome series.

The initiative kicked off March 25 with a filmed performance of Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and George Salazar's concert Two Player Game. Later offerings, each one-time-only events, include other videos from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives (streamed on YouTube), as well as some live-from-their-home sets on Facebook by artists whose scheduled cabarets had been put on hold due to the shutdown.

The lineup has previously included Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker, the 2018 Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods cast reunion concert, Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway (in their own, individual acts), and Andy Karl and Orfeh in their show Legally Bound.

See below for the schedule. All streams begin at 6:30 PM.

May 20: 54 Does 54: The Feinstein’s/54 Below Staff Show

May 23: Mauricio Martinez with special guests Orfeh & Mariand Torres

May 26: Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2017-2018 Season

May 29: The Broadhurst at 100! 54 Celebrates the Broadhurst Theatre (with Christiane Noll, Alice Ripley, and more)

May 30: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!

June 2: 54 Sings the Jonas Brothers

June 6: Paulo Szot: Salute to Broadway

June 9: Eli Bolin & Allison Posner (with Ethan Slater, Nick Blaemire, John Mulaney, and more)

June 10: Three Points of Contact (by Ryan Scott Oliver, featuring Ben Fankhauser, Katie Rose Clarke, and more)

June 12: Rachel Tucker (with special guest Kara Lindsay)

June 13: Lea Salonga

June 20: Mandy Gonzalez

July 2: An All-Female 1776 (with Carolee Carmello, Mary Testa, Rema Webb, Krystina Alabado, and more)