Feinstein's/54 Below Reopens Its Doors in June; Lineup Includes André De Shields, Shakina Nayfack, Beth Malone, More

Joe Iconis and George Salazar will launch the reopening June 17 with Two Player Game.

New York City's popular cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome back audiences for live performances beginning mid-June with an all-star lineup of entertainment and a new summer menu from Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known as the season one winner of Top Chef.

The opening weekend shows include Joe Iconis and George Salazar: Two Player Game (June 17-24), Shakina Nayfack (June 17), Larry Owens (June 19, July 9 and 31), and a celebration of the city, Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration in Song! (June 20), curated by Scott Siegel.

Famed interpreter of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein will return to the club for a two-week run August 24-Septmber 6. "As we all start to reconnect our lives, it is a genuine joy to celebrate the reopening of our nightclub. Personally, I have deeply missed our family of performers, staff, patrons and friends and feel so grateful that we will soon be reunited!," he said in a statement.

June continues with Pride-themed shows by Tony nominee Beth Malone (June 21), Alexis Michelle (June 21), Robbie Rozelle (June 24), and Michael Kushner (June 30). Rounding out June are Britton Smith & The Sting (June 22-23), Nicole Henry (June 27), Scott Coulter & Friends: From Dolly Parton to David Bowie (June 27), Lee Roy Reams: Remembering Jerry Herman (June 28), and I Wish: The Role That Could Have Been hosted by Alexandra Silber (June 28). Tony nominee Derrick Baskin closes the month with a five-show run (June 29-July 3).

Highlights from July include Storm Large (July 6-7), Ryan Scott Oliver (July 6), Blaine Alden Krauss (July 8-15), Charlie Rosen and his Roaring 20s Sextet (July 10-13), L Morgan Lee (July 14), Marilu Henner (July 14), Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh (July 15-17), Taylor Sorice (July 16), Sally Wilfert (July 18-20), Tony winner Beth Leavel (July 22-23), Christy Altomare (July 22), Joe Gulla (July 23), Joe Iconis (July 24-26), Adam Pascal (July 26-27), Jelani Remy (July 27), Emily Skinner (July 29-31), John Minnock (July 29), and Robert Bannon (July 30). Feinstein’s/54 Below’s signature series, Sondheim Unplugged, will return July 25.

August shows will feature Tony winner André De Shields (August 2-7), Maria-Christina Oliveras (August 6), Liz Callaway (August 8-9), Vasthy Mompoint (August 8), Amber Iman (August 10-14), Tom McGovern (August 10), Zack Zadek (August 14), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (August 17), Bonnie Milligan (August 18-19), Alice Ripley (August 23), Your Birthday Show! from Scott Siegel (August 25), Todd Buonopane (August 26), and composers Helen Park (August 27), Adam Gwon (August 28), and Michael R. Jackson (August 31).

Feinstein's/54 Below will be following CDC and New York State guidelines and operating with enhanced safety protocols. Capacity will currently be limited to only 80 guests. Tickets for all shows will be sold in pods of two, three, or four tickets, and unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

For full schedule and ticketing, visit 54Below.com.