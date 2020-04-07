Feinstein's/54 Below Streaming Series Adds The Jonathan Larson Project, Mauricio Martinez, Joe Iconis & Family, and More

The midtown hotspot's #54BelowatHome series kicked off March 25.

In lieu of its in-person programming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Feinstein's/54 Below is going digital. The venue, dubbed "Broadway's living room," will now head to its patrons' living rooms with its #54BelowatHome series.

The initiative kicked off March 25 at 6:30 PM by streaming a filmed performance of Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and George Salazar's concert Two Player Game. Later offerings, each one-time-only events, include other videos from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives (streamed on YouTube), as well as some live-from-their-home sets on Facebook by artists whose scheduled cabarets had been put on hold due to the shutdown.

READ: The Oral History of Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods

The lineup includes Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker, the 2018 Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods cast reunion concert, Emly Skinner and Alize Ripley, and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway (in their own, individual acts).

See below for the schedule. All streams begin at 6:30 PM.

April 8: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker

April 10: Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On

April 11: Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert

April 13: Charles Busch: Native New Yorker

April 16: The Jonathan Larson Project

April 18: Ben Vereen

April 19: Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

April 21: Kyle Dean Massey

April 22: I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been

April 24: 54 Below Sings Legally Blonde

April 26: Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner: Unattached

April 29: Christine Andreas

May 1: Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus: Love Letter

May 7: 54 Below Celebrates Mel Brooks

May 9: Storm Large

May 15: Joe Iconis and Family

May 23: Mauricio Martinez with special guests Orfeh & Mariand Torres

*Live show on Facebook

