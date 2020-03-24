Feinstein's/54 Below to Stream Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion, Concert From Joe Iconis and George Salazar, More

The midtown hotspot's #54BelowatHome series will kick off March 25.

In lieu of its in-person programming (postponed until April 8, with many subsequent engagements canceled) due to the coronavirus pandemic, Feinstein's/54 Below is going digital. The venue, dubbed "Broadway's living room," will now head to its patrons' living rooms with its #54BelowatHome series.

The initiative will kick off March 25 at 6:30 PM by streaming a filmed performance of Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and George Salazar's concert Two Player Game. Later offerings, each one-time-only events, include other videos from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives (streamed on YouTube), as well as some live-from-their-home sets on Facebook by artists whose scheduled cabarets had been put on hold due to the shutdown.

READ: The Oral History of Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods

The lineup includes Tony-winning composer David Yazbek, Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker, the 2018 Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods cast reunion concert, and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway (in their own, individual acts).

See below for the initial schedule. All streams begin at 6:30 PM.

March 25: Joe Iconis and George Salazar: Two Player Game

March 26: Julia Mattison is Ruby Manger

March 27: David Yazbek*

March 29: Sondheim Unplugged

March 31: Ryan Scott Oliver*

April 2: Nicole Henry*

April 3: Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert

April 4: Brittain Ashford

April 8: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker

April 10: Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On

April 11: Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert

April 13: Charles Busch: Native New Yorker

April 18: Ben Vereen

April 19: Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

April 21: Kyle Dean Massey

*Live show on Facebook

