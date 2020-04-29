Feinstein's/54 Below Will Stream The Wedding Singer and Grand Hotel Reunions, Andy Karl and Orfeh's Legally Bound, and More

The midtown hotspot's #54BelowatHome series continues on YouTube.

In lieu of its in-person programming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Feinstein's/54 Below is going digital. The venue, dubbed "Broadway's living room," will now head to its patrons' living rooms with its #54BelowatHome series.

The initiative kicked off March 25 with a filmed performance of Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and George Salazar's concert Two Player Game. Later offerings, each one-time-only events, include other videos from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives (streamed on YouTube), as well as some live-from-their-home sets on Facebook by artists whose scheduled cabarets had been put on hold due to the shutdown.

The lineup has previously included Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker, the 2018 Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods cast reunion concert, Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley, and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway (in their own, individual acts).

See below for the schedule. All streams begin at 6:30 PM.

April 29: Christine Andreas

May 1: I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment

May 6: It's Kind of a Funny Story

May 7: 54 Below Celebrates Mel Brooks

May 8: Luba Mason

May 9: Storm Large

May 11: The Wedding Singer Reunion Concert

May 12: The Year of Living Dangerously

May 14: Andy Karl & Orfeh: Legally Bound

May 15: Joe Iconis and Family

May 16: Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band

May 17: 54 Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert

May 19: 54 Sings One Direction

May 20: 54 Does 54: The Feinstein’s/54 Below Staff Show

May 23: Mauricio Martinez with special guests Orfeh & Mariand Torres

May 26: Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2017-2018 Season

*Live show on Facebook

