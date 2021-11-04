Felicia P. Fields, Simon-Anthony Rhoden, More Will Star in The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn

A portion of ticket sales will go to several international charities.

Felicia P. Fields, who scored a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the stage musical adaptation of The Color Purple, will return to the world created by Alice Walker as one of three actors who will play Miss Celie in a new immersive audio production. The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn, which runs November 26–December 6, is produced by OurSomewhere Digital Productions co-founders Malinda Parris and Joey Stone

Joining Fields in the cast are West End Hamilton star Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister, with Hope Mkhway as Young Celie, Joanna Francis as Celie, Allison Semmes as Nettie, Melody A. Betts as Sofia, Alexis J. Roston as Shug Avery, Peyton Rowe as Squeak, Kristen Lowe as Doris, Shantel Cribbs as Darlene, China Orr as Jarene, Antoine L. Smith as Pa, Brandon Smith as Harpo, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Ol’ Mister, Galen J. Williams as Grady, and Zuri Craig as Preacher.

Recruiting talent from across the U.S., U.K., and South Africa, the cast also features an ensemble with Kathryn Anne, Leon Ray, Esther Adjepong, Geoffrey Aymer, Devon Mathews, Alexandra Gatlin-Cornick, Faith Johnson, Busisiwe Shongwe, Sakyrah Morris, Noluthando Motaung, Nompumelelo Gugu Kubheka, Thembelani Luwaca, Isaac Roseborough, Thabang Seema, Denzel Talison, Mduduzi Xulu, and Annah Matima.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize–winning 1982 novel, which was then turned into a movie and subsequently became a Broadway musical in 2005 (and a Tony-winning revival in 2015), The Color Purple Audio Experience aims to provide audiences a way to visualize the Pulitzer Prize–winning story in their own way.

“My first interaction with the story of The Color Purple was through the medium of film,” said Parris. “Whoopi’s portrayal of Celie, a little girl that looked like me, impacted me deeply. The fact that a story can be told through so many different artistic mediums is a testament to the source material and the truth of what Alice Walker wrote, a story not only for then but for now. Through this sonic production, we’re continuing this legacy of reincarnation, while raising funds for charities that work with Black womxn and girls like Celie—survivors.”

Serving on the production team are audio coordinator/sound designer Sun Hee Kil, dialogue editor Kate Foretek, sound mixer Collin Caston, assistant sound designer Willow James, consulting music supervisor Ashley Tamar Davis, music supervisor Dusty Sanders, vocal director Beau King, choir director (Chicago) Cherise Thomas, choir director (Soweto) Joyce Moholoagae, story editors Margeaux Weston and Shanda Foster, co-production managers Lyndsey Young and Lesley Hunter, publicist (U.K.) Juanita Rosenior, publicist (U.S.) Mercy Chikowore, website and logo designer Raven Ponder, and social media manager Marieke de Koker.

A portion of ticket sales will go to several international charities, including Black Girls Smile, Girls for A Change, Womankind Worldwide, Colours Youth Network, People Opposing Women Abuse, and A Long Walk Home.

For more information and tickets, visit TheColorPurpleAudiox.com .

