London News   Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot Will Join Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay in London's Anything Goes
By Andrew Gans
Jan 22, 2021
 
The Cole Porter classic, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, has moved its start to June.
Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Much Ado About Nothing) will make her West End musical debut as Evangeline Harcourt opposite Gary Wilmot (Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Elisha Whitney in the upcoming London revival of Anything Goes.

The duo join the previously announced Emmy winner Megan Mullally and Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as, respectively, Reno Sweeney and Moonface Martin. The production, originally scheduled to begin performances in May, will now kick off its 11-week engagement at the Barbican June 5. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Porter musical starring Tony winner Sutton Foster—the limited run will continue through August prior to a U.K. tour.

The most recent Broadway revival of Anything Goes, from Roundabout Theatre Company, ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall earned the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony.

The 1934 confection has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original Depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the toe-tapping (literally) title song, among others.

Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster and Joel Grey, on Broadway

Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster and Joel Grey, on Broadway

Sutton Foster, Joel Grey, Colin Donnell and Laura Osnes star in Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Cole Porter's shipboard musical comedy, Anything Goes, playing the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

18 PHOTOS
Laura Osnes and Colin Donnell
Laura Osnes and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Joel Grey and Sutton Foster
Joel Grey and Sutton Foster Joan Marcus
Adam Godley, Laura Osnes, Jessica Walter, John McMartin and Colin Donnell
Adam Godley, Laura Osnes, Jessica Walter, John McMartin and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster (center) and company
Sutton Foster (center) and company Joan Marcus
Ward Billeisen, Kevin Munhall, Anthony Wayne, Sutton Foster, Adam Perry, Clyde Alves and Josh Franklin
Ward Billeisen, Kevin Munhall, Anthony Wayne, Sutton Foster, Adam Perry, Clyde Alves and Josh Franklin Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus
Shina Ann Morris, Joyce Chittick, Colin Donnell, Sutton Foster, Joel Grey, Kimberly Faur&eacute and Jennifer Savelli
Shina Ann Morris, Joyce Chittick, Colin Donnell, Sutton Foster, Joel Grey, Kimberly Fauré and Jennifer Savelli Joan Marcus
Colin Donnell and Sutton Foster
Colin Donnell and Sutton Foster Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes and Colin Donnell
Laura Osnes and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
