Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot Will Join Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay in London's Anything Goes

The Cole Porter classic, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, has moved its start to June.

Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Much Ado About Nothing) will make her West End musical debut as Evangeline Harcourt opposite Gary Wilmot (Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Elisha Whitney in the upcoming London revival of Anything Goes.

The duo join the previously announced Emmy winner Megan Mullally and Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as, respectively, Reno Sweeney and Moonface Martin. The production, originally scheduled to begin performances in May, will now kick off its 11-week engagement at the Barbican June 5. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Porter musical starring Tony winner Sutton Foster—the limited run will continue through August prior to a U.K. tour.

The most recent Broadway revival of Anything Goes, from Roundabout Theatre Company, ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall earned the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony.

The 1934 confection has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original Depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the toe-tapping (literally) title song, among others.

Click here for more information.

