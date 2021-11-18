Fiasco Theater's Imogen Says Nothing Begins Off-Broadway Run November 18

Aditi Brennan Kapil's new work plays three performances as part of the Without A Net series.

Fiasco Theater's Without A Net series, which shares new works with audiences after only two weeks of preparation, launches November 18–20 at Off-Broadway's Connelly Theater with Aditi Brennan Kapil's Imogen Says Nothing.

The cast includes Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things), Devin Haqq (The Winning Side), Noah Brody (Fiasco’s Into the Woods), Emily Young, Paul L. Coffey (Fiasco’s Into the Woods), Zack Fine (China Doll), Gabriel Neumann (The Last Blueberry on Earth), and Ben Steinfeld (Cyrano).

Jessie Austrian (Fiasco’s Two Gentlemen of Verona) directs the limited run, which also features costume design by Asa Benally, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and props and scenic design by Samantha Shoffner.

“We could not be more thrilled to kick off Without A Net with the incredible Imogen Says Nothing,” said Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Austrian in an earlier statement. “The impetus behind this series is to bring our audiences into the creative process, and to give actors and creative teams the chance to take big, bold, playful leaps in front of audiences. This show, about a theatre company in transition and the power of who is written into and out of history, feels like an ideal piece for inaugurating the Without A Net series this fall.”

(Updated November 18, 2021)