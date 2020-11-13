Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Airs on PBS November 13

The documentary features interviews with Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, Hal Prince, and several original cast members.

A documentary about the incredible stage journey of Fiddler of the Roof broadcasts November 13 (check local listings) on PBS as part of the network’s Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” series. Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles by Max Lewkowicz features interviews with lyricist Sheldon Harnick, director Hal Prince, original cast member Austin Pendleton, and more.

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles also includes archival footage of original director-choreographer Jerome Robbins plus interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin, and Nathan Englander.

Co-written with Valerie Thomas, the film also explores Fiddler on the Roof’s numerous international productions and the Oscar-nominated film. Expect highlights from the recent Danny Burstein-led Broadway revival as well as productions in Canada, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

Fiddler on the Roof premiered on Broadway September 22, 1964, at the Imperial Theatre, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Composer and Lyricist, and Best Author. The original production ran through July 2, 1972. More recently, a new Yiddish-language revival played Off-Broadway through January 2020, and a 2019 West End revival, co-starring Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Golde, scored eight Olivier nominations earlier this year.

Check out a clip from the documentary below, featuring Bock and Harnick discussing the genesis of "If I Were a Rich Man."

