Fiddler on the Roof Film Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Remastered Soundtrack

The film first premiered in 1971, and its iconic score has been remastered for this special new release.

The acclaimed silver-screen film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof premiered in 1971; 50 years later, the film endures as an American classic and is noted for bringing home three Academy Awards: for Cinematography, Sound, and Best Adapted Score, which marked legendary composer John Williams' first Oscar win.

The film centers on Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman living in the fictional village of Anatevka who is faced with the challenge of marrying off his daughters amidst growing tension in his community. The Fiddler soundtrack album, released three months ahead of the film, became a top seller for United Artists Records. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, La-La Land Records has released a three-CD expanded and remastered limited edition. With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the album features iconic songs such as "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "Tradition," and "Do You Love Me?"

Produced under license from MGM and Capitol Records and approved by Mr. Williams, the set offers a fully restored, remixed, and remastered soundtrack program. A second CD offers alternate versions, and a third disc features early “playback” versions of the songs, selections of Williams’ underscore, and other musical material released for the first time. The audio as well as the extensive album liner notes were handled by Williams soundtrack reissue producer Mike Matessino. Two full-color deluxe essay booklets provide a detailed account of the creation of the score and feature photos from the recording sessions.

The album is available for purchase here.