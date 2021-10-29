Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour Reopens October 29

Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov leads the return as Tevye.

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North American, non-Equity tour of Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick's Fiddler on the Roof officially reopens October 29 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina following an October 26 preview in Evans, Georgia.

Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov heads the cast as Tevye. He is joined by Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Brooke Wetterhahn as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Solomon Reynolds as Perchik, Jack O’Brien as Fyedka, and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Nick Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Morgan Cohen, David Scott Curtis, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Ansley Grace Hamilton, Jenna Harwood, Jonathan Hashmonay, Elliot Lazar, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Max O’Connell, Honza Pelichovsky, Carly Post, Lauren Blair Smith, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, and Scott Willits.

Fiddler on the Roof returned to Broadway in 2015 (for its 50th anniversary) under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Sher directs the tour, which launched in October 2018.

The production also has choreography by Hofesh Shechter, musical supervision by Tony winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

Visit FiddlerMusical.com for the current tour itinerary.



Yehezkel Lazarov and the Cast of the Fiddler on the Roof Give a Sneak Preview Before Heading on Tour Yehezkel Lazarov and the Cast of the Fiddler on the Roof Give a Sneak Preview Before Heading on Tour 46 PHOTOS

(Updated October 29, 2021)