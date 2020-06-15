Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Delayed

The movie will now aims to arrive in theatres in 2021.

The release of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie is delayed to January 22, 2021. The film adaptation of the musical (based on the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16) was originally set to premiere in fall of 2020.

Starring newcomer Max Harwood in the title role, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows a young drag queen in the U.K. who overcomes prejudice to step into the spotlight.

Harwood confirmed the news on his Twitter account June 12.

🥺💖. Due to reasons beyond control the release has been moved to JAN 22 2021! 🥺💖 https://t.co/PufiBLAHRl — Max Harwood (@MaxHarwood) June 12, 2020

Joining Harwood are Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle), Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New. Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, reprise their work for the movie.

Having premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End that year, the original production played at London's Apollo Theatre up until mass gathering shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was nominated for five Olivier Awards and broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018.

