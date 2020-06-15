Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Delayed

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Delayed
By Dan Meyer
Jun 15, 2020
 
The movie will now aims to arrive in theatres in 2021.
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Courtesy of Disney

The release of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie is delayed to January 22, 2021. The film adaptation of the musical (based on the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16) was originally set to premiere in fall of 2020.

Starring newcomer Max Harwood in the title role, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows a young drag queen in the U.K. who overcomes prejudice to step into the spotlight.

Harwood confirmed the news on his Twitter account June 12.

Joining Harwood are Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle), Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New. Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, reprise their work for the movie.

Having premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End that year, the original production played at London's Apollo Theatre up until mass gathering shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was nominated for five Olivier Awards and broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018.

Production Photos: Everybody's Talking About Jamie's New Cast

Production Photos: Everybody's Talking About Jamie's New Cast

10 PHOTOS
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Marlon G. Day and Melissa Jacques Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Noah Thomas and Hiba Elchikhe Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Noah Thomas and Jordan Ricketts Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Melissa Jacques and Noah Thomas Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Noah Thomas Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Noah Thomas and Bianca Del Rio Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Noah Thomas, Preeya Kalidas, and Cast Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Cast Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Cast Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Cast Matt Crockett
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.