Film Capture of A.C.T. Tales of the City Musical Will Stream for Pride

The production stars Betsy Wolfe, Wesley Taylor, Josh Breckingridge, Judy Kaye, and more.

American Conservatory Theatre will present an online screening of Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, The Musical as part of Pride this month, celebrating the production’s 10th anniversary. The film capture streams June 21–27 on Broadway on Demand.

The fully staged production stars Tony winner Judy Kaye (Mamma Mia!, Diana), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants), Mary Birdsong, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), and Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away). Rounding out the cast are Keith A. Bearden, Jessica Coker, Kristoffer Cusick, Diane J. Findlay, Alex Hsu, Kimberly Jensen, Patrick Lane, Stuart Marland, Jeff McLean, Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone, Pamela Myers, Richard Poe, Julie Reiber, Andrew Samonsky, and Josh Walden.

With a libretto by Tony winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears and John Garden, choreography by Larry Keigwin, and direction by Jason Moore, the show opened in June 2011. The musical is based on the first two novels in Armistead Maupin’s series: Tales of the City and More Tales of the City.

“As San Francisco returns and we celebrate Pride anew this month, I’m thrilled to have A.C.T.’s beloved musical and Armistead Maupin’s characters be part of the celebration,” said Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. “This is a show that deserved a longer life. We’re grateful to have this simple but beautiful archival capture that represents the city, where we were, and who we can be.”

The creative team for the production includes set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, costume designer Beaver Bauer, lighting designer Robert Wierzel, sound designer John Shivers, orchestrator Bruce Coughlin, music supervisor Carmel Dean, arrangers Stephen Oremus and Carmel Dean, music director Cian McCarthy, assistant director Travis Greisler, and assistant choreographer Ashley Browne, with casting by David Caparelliotis.

In addition to the online screening, ticket holders will receive access to a filmed conversation with MacKinnon and Justin Vivian Bond. The discussion will cover the changes in casting over the past decade and highlight the importance of representation and diversity in theatre.