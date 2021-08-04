Filmed Come From Away Sets Apple TV+ Premiere Date, Releases Trailer, Announces Cast

Jenn Colella reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Beverly Bass (and others) in the upcoming release.

It’s time for a “Screech In.” The film capture of Come From Away will be released on Apple TV+ September 10. As anticipated, several original Broadway cast members reprised their roles for the presentation. Check out a teaser trailer above.

Original company members returning are Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Beverley/Annette, Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Joel Hatch as Claude, Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J./Ali, Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beulah, and Sharon Wheatley as Diane. Rounding out the cast are fellow company members De’Lon Grant as Bob, Tony Lepage as Kevin T., Emily Walton as Janice, Jim Walton as Nick/Doug, and Paul Whitty as Oz.

The live performance was filmed on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May with an audience including 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Come From Away, written by Tony nominees and Olivier winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. In addition to their principal roles, the ensemble cast take on a variety of characters, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, the musical is choreographed by Kelly Devine with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

As previously announced , the musical will return to Broadway September 21. The West End production reopened in London in July. Originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, the show made its way to a Broadway premiere in 2017; a U.S. national tour has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

Sankoff and Hein serve as executive producers of the film alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) filmed the production.

Additionally, Laurel Thomson of eOne serves as executive producer for the live capture performance with Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, and Mark Gordon as producers alongside the original stage producers Junkyard Dog Productions. Brittany Hapner was co-producer; Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management.

