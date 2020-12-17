Filmed Performance of David Bowie's Lazarus, Starring Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso, to Stream

Filmed Performance of David Bowie's Lazarus, Starring Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso, to Stream
By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 17, 2020
 
Captured live on stage in 2016 at London's King's Cross Theatre, the presentation will mark the fifth anniversary of David Bowie's death.
Michael C. Hall in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld

A filmed performance from the London run of David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus, starring Michael C. Hall and Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso, will stream on Dice.fm January 8-10, 2021, to mark Bowie's birthday and the fifth anniversary of his death. The film will be available for three showings only in multiple time zones. Donations will be collected to support Theatre Artists Fund and Help Musicians.

Inspired by Walter Trevis' novel The Man Who Fell to Earth, Lazarus centers on Thomas Newton (Hall), an alien who "remains still on Earth—a 'man' unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton during the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might set him finally free."

The production premiered Off-Broadway in 2015, in a production directed by Ivo Van Hove (West Side Story, Network) and starring Hall, Caruso, and Esper. All three reprised their performances for the U.K. transfer, which played at London's King's Cross Theatre in 2016. This filmed performance was previously screened at Brooklyn's King's Theatre in 2018.

Produced by Robert Fox Ltd. and Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment, Lazarus features scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costumes by An D'Huys, video design by Tal Yarden, original sound by Brian Ronan with U.K. sound by Tony Gayle, choreography by Annie-B Parson, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, and musical direction by Henry Hey. Casting is by Jill Green.

Tickets for the stream are available at Dice.FM.

Sophia Anne Caruso, Michael C. Hall in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Julie Yammanee and Michael C. Hall in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Amy Lennox and Michael C Hall in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
The cast of Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Julie Yammanee and Michael C. Hall in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Michael C. Hall and Amy Lennox in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Amy Lennox and Michael Esper in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Sydnie Christmas, Michael Esper, Gabrielle Brooks and Maimuna Memon in Lazarus Jan Versweyveld
Michael Esper in Lazarus Johan Persson
