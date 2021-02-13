Filmed Version of Romeo & Juliet, Starring Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath, Begins Streaming February 13

Nick Evans directs the Shakespeare classic.

The filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, co-starring Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath (P**n Flakes, Help), begins streaming February 13. Directed by Nick Evans, the Shakespeare classic is available through February 27; a portion of the proceeds go to Acting for Others.

The cast also features two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi as the Narrator, Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

Producers Ryan Metcalfe and Simon Gordon said in an earlier statement, “We set out with some clear goals in mind: this production would give back to the industry, both directly by employing creatives, production staff and actors—some of whom had just graduated into a closed industry—and indirectly through a donation to Acting For Others, an umbrella charity that provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need.”

The filmed production also features editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold. Gwenan Bain serves as assistant director.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions. For tickets and more information, visit RomeoJuliet2021.com.

Meanwhile, London's National Theatre is presenting a separate production of the Bard's tragic romance, with Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley in the title roles. That version, directed by Simon Godwin, will be released as a screen adaptation in the U.K. and U.S. on Sky Arts and PBS, respectively, in April.

(Updated February 13, 2021)