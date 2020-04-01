Final 4 Revealed for 2020 Broadway Brackets

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Apr 01, 2020
 
Which musicals will get your vote to move on to the Championship?
Voting for Round 2 of Broadway Brackets 2020 is now complete, and theatre fans have narrowed down the competition to the Final Four.

Both Division 1 musicals won their respective match-ups with 75 percent of the votes; Les Misérables beating out Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and The Phantom of the Opera winning over Little Women. Wicked swept with 84 percent of the votes over The Color Purple. In the tightest race of the 2020 Broadway Brackets, Mary Poppins won over Once on This Island by 22 votes.

We head into the 2020 Broadway Brackets Championship semi-finals with two British-import musicals facing off for Division 1—The Phantom of the Opera against Les Misérables, and for Division 2, two magical characters go toe-to-toe, with Wicked squaring off against Mary Poppins.


Vote on the Final Four below:

Les Misérables vs. The Phantom of the Opera





Wicked vs. Mary Poppins





Voting ends April 2 at 12PM ET.

