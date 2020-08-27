Watch Playbill’s Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration Through August 30

The August 26 event features performances by Sara Bareilles and Nikki M. James, the debut of a new song from the creators of SIX, sneak peeks at new musicals, and appearances by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights.

Playbill's Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration, streams exclusively on Playbill through 8PM ET August 30. Hosted by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck and Drama Desk nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones, the evening celebrates the women, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming artists and their milestone contributions to the theatre over the past 100 years—as well as Broadway-bound musicals from new voices. Watch in the video above!

In addition to previously announced sneak peeks at musicals like Jeanette and Gun & Powder, the stream includes the debut of a new song by SIX co-writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The evening will feature numerous performances by history-making artists like Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, singing from her musical Waitress, two-time Tony nominee Daphne-Rubin Vega, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony winner Nikki M. James, as well as appearances by Pulitzer Prize winners Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens, 3Views), with musical direction by Victoria Theodore (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and sound design by MP Kuo (MPK Recording and Production), the concert features additional performances by Ari Afsar, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Shoshana Bean, Mackenzie Bell, Heather Christian, Kaleigh Cronin, Charlotte d’Amboise, Dayna Dantzler, Kaitlyn Davidson, Treshelle Edmond, Judith Franklin, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ari Groover, Crystal Monee Hall, Ann Harada, Afra Hines, Kendyl Ito, Brittney Johnson, L Morgan Lee, Beth Malone, J. Elaine Marcos, Bianca Marroquín, Erin McKeown, Charlotte Odusanya, Veronica Otim, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessica Rush, Christina Acosta Robinson, Sharone Sayegh, Saycon Sengbloh, Kim Steele, Shayna Steele, Alysha Umphress, and Kuhoo Verma.

And expect special appearances by Lynn Ahrens, Roxanna Barrios, Jocelyn Bioh, Jhanae Bonnick, Maybe Burke, Linda Cho, Eisa Davis, Kelly Devine, Sue Frost, Natalie Gershtein, Lauren M. Gunderson, Winnie Holzman, Toni-Leslie James, Hansol Jung, Natasha Katz, Jenny Koons, Lorin Latarro, Mimi Lien, JJ Maley, Beth Malone, Rebecca Martinez, Lisa McNulty, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Mayte Natalio, Jessica Paz, Ming Peiffer, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Sarah Ruhl, Madeline Sayet, Leigh Silverman, Madeline Smith, Susan Stroman, Shaina Taub, Jillian Walker, Whitney White, Tamilla Woodard, and Jeanette Yew.

The benefit performance raises money for a brand new initiative of Broadway Advocacy Coalition called the BAC Artivism Fellowship, focused on empowering artist-activists. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black cis and trans women artist activists focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform. The digital presentation is made possible in part by the Library of Congress.

Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration is produced by Ruthie Fierberg, Rachel Sussman, and Cynthia J. Tong on behalf of Playbill.