Final Installment of Richard Nelson’s ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ Streams September 10

The Apple family reunites via Zoom for Incidental Moments of the Day.

A host of stage veterans reprise their performances as members of The Apple Family for a third time during the coronavirus pandemic, reuniting for a stream of Incidental Moments of the Day: The Apple Family: Life on Zoom. The play, written and directed by Richard Nelson, is available on YouTube September 10 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET) through November 5.

The cast includes Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders—marking their third Zoom play together while under quarantine—plus Charlotte Bydwell.

Though the stream is free to watch, donations are encouraged to the U.S.-based Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.

Incidental Moments of the Day follows What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth. The third play takes place six months into self-isolation, as the Apple siblings gather on Zoom once again to share thoughts on the pandemic, loss, and the coming election (a familiar topic for the Rhinebeck group).

“One unplanned and unforeseen joy in presenting these plays for free on Zoom has been their international reach, reflected by the many responses we have received from all around the world,” Nelson shared earlier. “Theatremaking is a universal art, and theatre itself has no borders, so it seems only natural that this last play should be given as a benefit for theatre funds and theatres not just in the U.S., but across the globe.”

