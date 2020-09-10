Final Installment of Richard Nelson’s ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ Streams September 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Final Installment of Richard Nelson’s ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ Streams September 10
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 10, 2020
 
The Apple family reunites via Zoom for Incidental Moments of the Day.
Mary Ann Plunkett and Sally Murphy in<i> Incidental Moments of the Day</i>
Mary Ann Plunkett and Sally Murphy in Incidental Moments of the Day Jason Ardizzone-West

A host of stage veterans reprise their performances as members of The Apple Family for a third time during the coronavirus pandemic, reuniting for a stream of Incidental Moments of the Day: The Apple Family: Life on Zoom. The play, written and directed by Richard Nelson, is available on YouTube September 10 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET) through November 5.

The cast includes Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders—marking their third Zoom play together while under quarantine—plus Charlotte Bydwell.

Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_06_HR.jpg
Richard Nelson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Though the stream is free to watch, donations are encouraged to the U.S.-based Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.

READ: How the Public Theater Reunited the Cast of The Apple Family Plays for a Zoom Play About COVID-19 and the Future of Theatre

Incidental Moments of the Day follows What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth. The third play takes place six months into self-isolation, as the Apple siblings gather on Zoom once again to share thoughts on the pandemic, loss, and the coming election (a familiar topic for the Rhinebeck group).

“One unplanned and unforeseen joy in presenting these plays for free on Zoom has been their international reach, reflected by the many responses we have received from all around the world,” Nelson shared earlier. “Theatremaking is a universal art, and theatre itself has no borders, so it seems only natural that this last play should be given as a benefit for theatre funds and theatres not just in the U.S., but across the globe.”

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Richard Nelson's Apple Family Plays With Stephen Kunken

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Richard Nelson's Apple Family Plays With Stephen Kunken

Stephen Kunken appears in Richard Nelson's politically anchored four-play series about a liberal American family, playing in repertory at the Public Theater.

63 PHOTOS
A "Banksy" appears behind The Public much to the company delight.
A "Banksy" appears behind The Public much to the company delight. Stephen Kunken
The massive meet and greet for <i>The Apple Family Plays: Scenes from Life in the Country</i>, Richard Nelson makes a speech.
The massive meet and greet for The Apple Family Plays: Scenes from Life in the Country, Richard Nelson makes a speech. Stephen Kunken
The beautiful new Public Theater lobby! The quiet before the meet and greet storm.
The beautiful new Public Theater lobby! The quiet before the meet and greet storm. Stephen Kunken
The family poster.
The family poster. Stephen Kunken
A "selfie" as I walk to the Anspacher.
A "selfie" as I walk to the Anspacher. Stephen Kunken
The Public broadcasting system tuned to the Apple station. While sharing a dressing room with <i>Good Person of Szechwan</i> and </i>Grasses of a Thousand Colors</i>, pick a channel...ANY channel...you might even get <i>Fun Home</i>.
The Public broadcasting system tuned to the Apple station. While sharing a dressing room with Good Person of Szechwan and Grasses of a Thousand Colors, pick a channel...ANY channel...you might even get Fun Home. Stephen Kunken
The amazing crew, busy...checking their emails.
The amazing crew, busy...checking their emails. Stephen Kunken
Sally Murphy carefully prepares...a crib sheet.
Sally Murphy carefully prepares...a crib sheet. Stephen Kunken
Jon DeVries listens to notes.
Jon DeVries listens to notes. Stephen Kunken
Richard gives notes.
Richard gives notes. Stephen Kunken
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.