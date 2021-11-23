Final Sharing of Donja R. Love's Write It Out! Workshop Will Be Streamed on World AIDS Day

The virtual reading will feature new works from writers living with HIV.

Donja R. Love's 2021 Write It Out! workshop will conclude with a Final Sharing, to be streamed December 1 at 7 PM ET.

The virtual World AIDS Day event features the work of writers living with HIV. The 2021 cohort includes nine writers from around the world.

Write It Out! was created by the one in two playwright as a space for people living with HIV to create their narratives in a theatrical framing. WIO! builds community for those with similar experiences to express themselves while amplifying the visibility of people living with HIV. The focus of the workshop is to use the power of imagination and healing to transform the landscape of theatre and those living with HIV.

Love is the author of soft (MCC), one in two (The New Group), Fireflies (Atlantic Theater Company), Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club), What Will Happen to All That Beauty?, and The Trade.

