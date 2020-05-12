Finalists Announced for 2020 Roger Rees Awards, Honoring New York City-Area High School Performers

The digital ceremony, hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman and Frank DiLella, will be streamed June 1.

The Broadway Education Alliance has announced the 87 high school students who will participate in the 10th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, scheduled to be streamed June 1 at 7:30 PM ET on BEA's YouTube channel. A 7PM pre-show will be hosted by Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg, with former winner and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman and NY1's Frank DiLella emceeing the ceremony.

Since the current health crisis prevented in -person adjudication, every NYC-area high school was invited to nominate two student performers from each officially licensed school musical production to submit a video audition. Those auditions were adjudicated by a team of industry professionals, including Kristine Bendul, Tina Marie Casamento, Andy Einhorn, and David Libby. Judges selected 25 men and 25 women from the 87 nominees to compete as finalists for the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, and a second adjudicating panel (comprising Sean McKnight, Cynthia Thole, Isaac Harlan, and Christine Riley) will select 12 finalists from this group, which will be announced during the ceremony. All 87 student nominees will perform during the stream.

Also announced will be the winners of the Dear Evan Hansen-inspired "You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge (sponsored in partnership with Gotham Writer's and producer Stacey Mindich), as well as the PLAYBILLder Award for Marketing, recognizing schools with engaging marketing plans that emphasize community engagement and the use of a custom, Broadway-quality program created with PLAYBILLder.

The Roger Rees Awards are presented by BEA with support from Disney Theatricals, Camp Broadway LLC, Concord Theatricals, Music Theatre International, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and other industry leaders.

Take a look at the complete list of student nominees for the 2020 Roger Rees Awards:

Evenunye Afeto, Christ the King High School

Samuel Ahn, Hunter College High School

Emma Baldwin, Xaverian High School

Cassidy Baltazar, General Douglas MacArthur High School

Olivia Barrios-Johnson, Cardinal Spellman High School

Stephanie Bieder, Walter Panas High School

Yanni Bitis, Pierson Middle-High School

Luca Bombardiere, Paul D. Schreiber High School

Andrew Bova, Miller Place UFSD

Jack Brenner, Great Neck North High School

Ryan Burton, Pleasantville High School

Liam Byrne, Plainedge High School

Benjamin Checkla, Wellington C. Mepham High School

Dylan Chong, Bay Shore Senior High School

Killian Chou, Riverdale Country Day School

Michael Cinquemani, North Rockland High School

Ciara Cole, Holy Trinity Diocesan High School

Jaden Colon, Cardinal Spellman High School

Jake Cosentino, North Babylon High School

Emily DeChristine, St. Joseph Hill Academy High School

Darren Del Orfano, West Babylon Senior High School

Ashley Deschamps, Farmingdale High School

Katie Dolce, Hauppauge High School

John Doty, Farmingdale High School

Eva Doyle, Pierson Middle-High School

Jack Finegan, Pelham Memorial High School

Liam Fitzpatrick, Pearl River High School

Jeremy Fuentes, Archbishop Stepinac High School

Grace Gallen, Riverdale Country Day School

Ellie Ganser, North Babylon High School

Leana Genovese, South Side High School

Vincent Gerardi, Hauppauge High School

Cara Gilbert, Suffern High School

Caleb Gillen, White Plains High School

Lila Goldstein, Half Hollow Hills High School East

Eli Goodwin, William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

Jenna Halvorse, West Babylon Senior High School

Meredith Heller, Pelham Memorial High School

Paul Hogan, Holy Trinity Diocesan High School

Charlotte Hogan, Archbishop Stepinac High School

Jake Janata-Whittemore, Nyack High School

Ryan Jaramillo, H Frank Carey High School

Thomas Kelly, South Side High School

Aliza Kibel, Blind Brook High School

Alexa Kola, H Frank Carey High School

Kamila Kudela, Hunter College High School

John Lancia, Suffern High School

Shelby Levine, Jericho High School

Diego Lucan, Professional Performing Arts School

Keenan Lyons, Huntington High School

Kate Magocsi, Paul D. Schreiber High School

Amy Mandelbaum, White Plains High School

Jacqliene Mangini, St. Joseph Hill Academy High School

Jason Marks, Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School

Sarah McGlinchey, Clarkstown South High School

Meghan McLane, Pleasantville High School

Isabella Meath, Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School

Kyra Orgass, Wantagh High School

Tyler Palma, Floral Park Memorial High School

Theo Pearson, Sleepy Hollow High School

Bailey Peckman, Wellington C. Mepham High School

Sasha Phillips, Oceanside High School

Eden Plepler, Horace Mann School

Bailey Proctor, Alexander Hamilton High School

Dale Revelant, Oceanside High School

Anna Romani, Rye Neck High School

Adrianna Romeo, Bay Shore Senior High School

Alex Russ, Roslyn High School

Meaghan Sabino, North Salem Middle/High School

Ginger Sakarya, Sleepy Hollow High School

Angeli Santander, Floral Park Memorial High School

Jake Schauder, General Douglas MacArthur High School

Ashley Schlusselberg, Great Neck North High School

Harrison Schwartz, Lawrence Woodmere Academy

Lauren Seery, Plainedge High School

Abby Semelsberger, Huntington High School

Lior Shaham, Walter Panas High School

Leonay Sheperd, Professional Performing Arts School

Alix Sholomon, William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

John Sileo, Wantagh High School

Ella Stevens, Nyack High School

Alexa Tamis, North Salem Middle/High School

Owen Trawick, Clarkstown South High School

Westin VerHoef, North Rockland High School

Autumn Washington, Lawrence Woodmere Academy

Andie Weiner, Roslyn High School

Barry Zhang, Jericho High School

For more information, visit RogerReesAwards.com.