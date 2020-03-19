Finishing the Hat: 18 Pieces of Broadway Fan Art From Playbill Readers

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 19, 2020
 
Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of theatre remains strong as artists share the theatre-inspired creations of Hamilton, Mean Girls, and more.
Fan Art_Composite_HR

While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its patrons long after the curtain has come down. Though Broadway may be temporarily dark, the love of the Great White Way remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces.

Take a look at some of the art theatre fans have created, including pieces of Hamilton, Mean Girls, and more. Be sure to share your artwork on Instagram and Twitter with #PlaybillFanArt for the chance to be featured in Vol. 2!

Spelling Bee - Jess Siswick @tinymallet Twitter.jpeg
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - @tinymallet/Twitter
Anastasia - %22Anya and Gleb%22 @lizmcavenyart IG.png
Anatastasia - "Anya & Gleb" @lizmcavenyart/Instagram
Annie - anoosha syed Seedling @foxville_art Twitter.jpeg
Annie - @foxville_art/Twitter
Beetlejuice - Alyssa DeNovio @AlyssaDenovio Twitter.jpeg
Beetlejuice - @AlyssaDenovio/Twitter
Company - j@ohnknaus1956 IG.png
Company - @johnknaus1956/Instagram
Dear Evan Hansen - @imkatelaura IG.png
Dear Evan Hansen - @imkatelaura/Instagram
Hadestown - %22They Danced%22 karyn lee @karynslee Twitter.jpeg
Hadestown - "They Dance" by @karynslee/Twitter
Hamilton - Ron Chan @RonDanChan Twitter.jpeg
Hamilton - @RonDanChan/Twitter
Heathers - @joviellety Twitter.jpeg
Heathers - @joviellety/Twitter
Hunchback of Notre Dame - Arianna Pruss @Arianna_Pruss Twitter.jpeg
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - @Arianna_Pruss/Twitter
