Finishing the Hat Vol. 2: 16 More Pieces of Broadway Fan Art from Playbill Readers

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 17, 2020
 
Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of theatre remains strong as artists share the theatre-inspired creations of Hadestown, Six, and more.
Dear Evan Hansen - IG trishpng.jpg
Dear Evan Hansen - @trishpng/Instagram

While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its patrons long after the curtain has come down. Though Broadway may be temporarily dark, the love of the Great White Way remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces.

Take a look at some of the art that theatre fans have created, including pieces for Hamilton, Mean Girls, and more. Be sure to share your artwork on Instagram and Twitter with #PlaybillFanArt for the chance to be featured!

Finishing the Hat Vol. 2: 16 Pieces of Broadway Fan Art from Playbill Readers

16 PHOTOS
Aida - twitter joviellety.jpeg
Aida - @joviellety.jpeg/Twitter
Avenue Q - Twitter foxville_art.jpeg
Avenue Q - @foxville_art/Twitter
Dear Evan Hansen - IG trishpng.jpg
Dear Evan Hansen - @trishpng/Instagram
Falsettos - IG laceyjanicetherrien.jpg
Falsettoes - @laceyjanicetherrien/Instagram
<i>Hadestown</i> - @pienbrouwers00/Instagram
Hadestown - @pienbrouwers00/Instagram
Heathers - IG all_about_that_grace.png
Heathers - all_about_that_grace/Instagram
Hunchback - IG just_a_typical_artist.png
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - @just_a_typical_artist/Instagram
The Little Mermaid - IG doodleoodlex.png
The Little Mermaid - @doodleoodlex/Instagram
Mean Girls - IG dakotakid76.png
Mean Girls - @dakotakid76/Instagram
Moulin Rouge - johnknaus1956.png
Moulin Rouge! - @johnknaus1956/Instagram
