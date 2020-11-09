Fiona Shaw-Led Richard II Begins Streaming November 9

The made-for-TV movie is based on the 1995 National Theatre staging.

The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly presentation of Shakespeare titles November 9 with the made-for-TV adaptation of Richard II, starring Olivier winner Fiona Shaw. The movie is based on the 1995 National Theatre production from Deborah Warner, who returns to direct.

Richard II is available to stream on YouTube at 2 PM ET and will remain available through November 15.

Joining Shaw in the title role are Donald Sinden as Duke of York, Richard Bremmer as Henry Bolingbroke, Julian Rhind-Tutt as Duke of Aumerle, Kevin McKidd as Harry Percy, and Paola Dionisotti as Duchess of York.

Programming continues with the Patrick Stewart-led Macbeth November 16. Playing Lady Macbeth is Kate Fleetwood, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance when the stage production came to Broadway in 2008 following its debut at Chichester Festival Theatre. Rupert Goold returned to direct the film, which was shot on location rather than a stage.