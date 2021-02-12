First Date Musical, Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin, Streams on BroadwayHD Beginning February 12

Dean Johnson directs the production, filmed at London's Crazy Coqs.

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs' virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date, which debuted in October 2020 for a limited virtual engagement, streams globally on BroadwayHD beginning February 12.

The musical, filmed at Crazy Coqs, stars Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Disney's upcoming West End Frozen) as Casey and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q, Ghost Stories) as Aaron, with Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Cinderella) as Man #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools, Horses The Musical) as Man #2, Rufus Kampa (Goodnight Mister Tom) as Young Aaron, and Danielle Steers (Sweet Charity, Bat Out Of Hell) as Woman #1. Dean Johnson directed and served as videographer.

First Date: The Musical has a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The creative team also included musical supervisor Adam Hoskins and musical director Josh Winstone.

In the musical, New York City singles Casey and Aaron have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. With the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter and a host of other characters along the way, the mismatched pair navigate a potential dating disaster in the hopes of finding something special before the check arrives.

