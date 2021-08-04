First Listen: Norbert Leo Butz and Lilli Cooper Join Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire in Edge of the World

The new concept album follows a boy who uses his imagination to cope with new surroundings.

Alaska might just be the perfect place to escape your grief. Broadway Records releases the world premiere concept recording of Edge of the World: A Concept Album, written by Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical) and Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Glory Days), on August 6. Enjoy a first listen of Slater, Blaemire, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) singing "Alaska, Here We Come," below. Edge of the World follows young Ben and his father Henry, who move to a remote patch of land in rural Alaska where Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. It's a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we’re given, and the one we make for ourselves. The new album is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, mixed by Aaron Ankrum and mastered by Hans Dekline. The recording features Slater on guitar as well as Marco Paguia on piano, Michael Dobson on the drums, Christian Ankrum on bass, and Ankrum on horns, strings, and more. BwayRecords · Alaska, Here We Come - Ethan Slater, Norbert Leo Butz, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire