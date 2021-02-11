First Listen: The Wellsongs Project, Featuring Kate Baldwin, Ethan Slater, More

The 16-song collection features an all-star roster of Broadway talent performing songs inspired by children with special needs.

Get an exclusive first listen below to the entire The Wellsongs Project album, from producer Michael A. Pizzi and Broadway Records, below. The release was born from Pizzi's work as an occupational therapist with children with special needs and serves to give those children and their families a voice.

“Those children and families are the heroes among us,” said Pizzi. “I brought composers with me to interview these children and their families, then each composer would write a song for and about each child. The project eventually took on a life of its own as The Wellsongs Project, creating awareness that disability does not mean inability.”

The album features a Broadway star-studded cast including Kate Baldwin, Christine Andreas, Lisa Howard, Ethan Slater, Jason Gotay, Margo Seibert, Allie Trimm, Lisa Brescia, Bradley Gibson, Halle Hunt, Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Will Reynolds, and Vishal Vaidya. Songwriters include Brett Boles, Ben Boecker, Jahn Sood, Nicky Phillips, Rick Bassett, Grace Goodrich, Jeff Saver and Amanda Yesnowitz, Jenna Pasquale, and Ben Bonnema.

Pre-orders for the CD of The Wellsongs Project are available on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers ahead of a March 5 release. The digital album is now available.

