First Look at Hocus Pocus 2; Disenchanted and Pinocchio Set 2022 Release; More Reveals From Disney+ Day

Plus, Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness in an original Marvel series.

Theatre fans were gifted a deluge of news and easter eggs November 12 in honor of Disney+ day. Among the highlights was a first look at Hocus Pocus 2 featuring the original trio—Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker—as the Sanderson Sisters. As previously announced , Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of the film, which will premiere in fall 2022 and follow three young girls who accidentally bring the witchy trio back to Salem. Find out more of what was revealed below.

Watch Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Talk Disenchanted

The pair, who are returning to the sequel along with original co-stars James Marsden and Idina Menzel, disclosed that the follow-up to Enchanted will arrive in Fall 2022. In addition, Enchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

Live-Action Pinocchio Sets Release Date

Fans can plan to see the previously announced Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Luke Evans as The Coachman in Fall 2022. They’re joined by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco as the voice of a new character, Sofia the Seagull.

Norbert Leo Butz and More Join Better Nate Than Ever

The Tony winner has joined the previously announced Lisa Kudrow in the original movie, based on the book by Tim Federle, who directs. Newcomer Rueby Wood stars as Nate, with Joshua Bassett as Nate’s big brother, Anthony, along with Aria Brooks and Michelle Federer in the cast. The film is set for a spring 2022 release.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Sets Sights on 2022

As previously announced , the show will shift away from East High School in Salt Lake City to Los Angeles as the Wildcats go to sleepaway camp.

Kathryn Hahn Will Star in Marvel's Agatha House of Harkness

The fan favorite will reprise her performance as the (spoiler alert) witch from Wandavision in her own series. Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer.

