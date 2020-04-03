First Look at Reed Birney in Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark

All 10 episodes of the new drama, starring Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince, are available.

Based on a true story, the 10-episode Home Before Dark is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

In the new series, based on a true story, 9-year-old Hilde Liskp (The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince) moves from New York City to her father's small hometown, where she begins to investigate a cold case she thinks was actually a murder.

Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans) plays Sylvester, Hilde's grandfather on the series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnick, the series also stars Jim Sturgess, Adrian Hough , Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Joelle Carter, and Abby Miller.

