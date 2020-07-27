Fleabag Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named Vice President at Acting for Others

The U.K. charity supports theatre workers in times of need.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been named a vice president for the U.K. charity Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers.

“Acting for Others has been the silver lining around the cloud that has crept over our theatre industry," said the writer-performer. "I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and compassion this charity has for the people who work so hard to keep this country’s culture alive. I’m honored to be a vice president of Acting for Others, and I promise to continue working with them to support our industry with the determination and the dignity that they afford each and every person they support.”

Waller-Bridge joins fellow Vice Presidents Paul Gane, Lesley Garrett, Monica Mason, Joanna McCallum, Trevor Nunn, Mark Rylance, Patrick Stewart, and President Judi Dench.

In April, Waller-Bridge made the NTLive presentation of her solo Fleabag (which inspired her Emmy-winning Amazon comedy series) available to stream for COVID-19 relief aid, ultimately raising over £1 million. Beneficiaries included 14 charities that fall under the Acting for Others umbrella and Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

