Fleabag's Andrew Scott to Star in World Premiere of Three Kings

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Fleabag's Andrew Scott to Star in World Premiere of Three Kings
By Olivia Clement
Jul 20, 2020
 
The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage for five performances.
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott Kevin Cummins

Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag, His Dark Materials) is set to star in the Old Vic's virtual world premiere of Three Kings, a new monologue play by Stephen Beresford. Written for Scott, and created especially for the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming, the play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage for five performances only.

Three Kings is directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, with associate director Katy Rudd, and will run July 29–August 1. Performances are at 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM ET.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Scott will perform Three Kings onstage against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. To learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets, visit oldvictheatre.com.

Check out these photos of Scott in the Almeida Theatre's 2017 staging of Hamlet by Shakespeare.

Andrew Scott Takes on Hamlet in London

Andrew Scott Takes on Hamlet in London

Robert Icke directs the production which opened February 28 at the Almeida Theatre.

14 PHOTOS
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_5. Andrew Scott (Hamlet), Amaka Okafor (Guildenstern) and Calum Finlay (Rosencrantz)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott, Amaka Okafor, and Calum Finlay Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_1. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_4. Angus Wright (Claudius), Andrew Scott (Hamlet), Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Angus Wright, Andrew Scott, and Juliet Stevenson Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_7. Peter Wight (Clausius) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Ophelia)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Peter Wight and Jessica Brown Findlay Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_8. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_9. Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude), Luke Thompson (Laertes) and Daniel Rabin (Reynaldo)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Juliet Stevenson, Luke Thompson, and Daniel Rabin Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_12. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_13. David Rintoul (Player King), Marty Cruikshank (Player Queen) and the company of Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
David Rintoul, Marty Cruikshank, and the company Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_14. Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Juliet Stevenson Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_15. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.