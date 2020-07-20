Fleabag's Andrew Scott to Star in World Premiere of Three Kings

The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage for five performances.

Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag, His Dark Materials) is set to star in the Old Vic's virtual world premiere of Three Kings, a new monologue play by Stephen Beresford. Written for Scott, and created especially for the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming, the play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage for five performances only.

Three Kings is directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, with associate director Katy Rudd, and will run July 29–August 1. Performances are at 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM ET.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Scott will perform Three Kings onstage against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. To learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets, visit oldvictheatre.com.

