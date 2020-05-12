Flexible Adaptation of Now. Here. This. to Be Released for Live and Online Productions

The flexible version will have a virtual premiere streamed on YouTube.

Concord Theatricals has launched a flexible version of Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, and Jeff Bowen's Now. Here. This., which allows theatre companies freedom in casting, running time, and performance venue. The adaptation can accommodate casts of 4 to 400 people of all genders, races, and sexual orientation, and can be performed live or online. It has also been designed to be modular, allowing for customized run times of anywhere between 45 minutes and the original show's full 90 minutes.

Now. Here. This. reunited the team behind the cult favorite [title of show]. Exploring why living in the present is more important than obsessing over the past or future, the show features a book by Bell and Blackwell, with music and lyrics by Bowen. All three performed in the Off-Broadway premiere in 2012 at the Vineyard Theatre, along with fellow [title of show] collaborators Heidi Blickenstaff and Larry Pressgrove.

Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version) will virtually premiere on YouTube, performed by Orange County School of the Arts. The performance, which was rehearsed and shot on iPhones and computers by quarantined students over six weeks, will be available for viewing May 14–17 at YouTube.com/WeAreOCSA. The virtual production is directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro. Watch a trailer for the upcoming premiere above.

In lieu of tickets, the work's authors and OCSA are requesting donations to the OCSA Foundation, Educational Theatre Foundation, and GenZStayHome.

"This pandemic has brought so much change, fear, and heartbreak," says Bell. "Creating this virtual version of Now. Here. This. has brought much needed joy. The incredible cast of talented young artists and the brilliant creative team at OCSA have made something so special. I am so moved and so proud of this production."

"Now. Here. This. is ultimately a celebration of the present and the power we have as individuals to conquer our fears and sharpen our sense of clarity and pride," adds Bowen. "I'm humbled that these young adults are sharing their art and their joy through our words and music."

For more information, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.