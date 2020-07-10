Flip Through the 5 Digital Playbills for the Full 2020 Pride Plays Festival Presentations

Four plays and a one-night-only concert were streamed on Playbill: Boys in the Band sequel The Men From the Boys, Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy, one in two, Masculinity Max, and the Pride Spectacular.

Playbill proudly presented Pride Plays 2020 throughout June 2020 in celebration of Pride month. The festival featured four primetime live streams of key LGBTQIA+ plays by LGBTQIA+ theatremakers and culminated in a musical celebration with Playbill's Pride Spectacular.

These digital programs were created using PLAYBILLder, Playbill's custom, Broadway-quality program creation tool. Revisit programs from the five broadcasts below.

The Pride Plays season began with Donja R. Love’s one in two June 12, directed by Malika Oyetimein.

The Five Lesbian Brothers reunited for a one-night-only live reading of their 1992 play Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy June 22, directed by Leigh Silverman.

The series continued with Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band sequel The Men From the Boys, directed by Zachary Quinto, June 26.

The final play, Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman, was presented June 27, directed by Will Davis.

Honoring iconic LGBTQIA+ musicals, creators, and musical performers, the Spectacular concert featured performances by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony honoree and nominee Michael McElroy (Broadway Inspirational Voices, Big River), Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Pose star Mj Rodriguez, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Cheyenne Jackson, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, and dozens more. The Spectacular aired on Playbill June 28.

The 2020 Pride Plays series was presented as a fundraiser to support the essential work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donations are still being accepted. Please join the incredible lineup of Pride Plays artists in making a lifesaving difference for men, women and children across the country affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and crises. Your generosity will help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, housing, emergency assistance and other vital services.