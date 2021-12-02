Flip Through the Original Broadway Playbill Program for Annie

As NBC prepares to air Annie Live!, we're opening our vaults to look back at the musical's 1977 Broadway premiere.

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan's Annie premiered on Broadway in 1977 with Andrea McArdle in the title role, Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks, and Dorothy Loudon as Miss Hannigan. With a score including such songs as "Tomorrow," "Maybe," and "Your Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," the show quickly became an audience favorite, spawning three film adaptations, two Broadway revivals, and countless touring and regional productions.

With NBC poised to bring everyone's favorite plucky orphan back to the screen with Annie Live! December 2, we're opening the Playbill Vault and taking a look at Annie's original Broadway Playbill. Flip through the historical program below.

Flip Through the Original Broadway Annie Playbill Flip Through the Original Broadway Annie Playbill 11 PHOTOS

Based on the Depression-era Harold Gray comic strip, Annie centers on a spunky orphan who comes to live with the fabulously wealthy Daddy Warbucks for Christmas, all while dodging the clutches of her evil orphanage mistress, Miss Hannigan. The original production, which opened at Broadway's Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon) April 21, 1977, won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Loudon.

Harry Connick, Jr., Taraji P. Henson, and Broadway The Lion King alum Celina Smith star in NBC's new live TV version of the musical, airing December 2 at 8 PM ET (check local listings).

