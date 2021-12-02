Flip Through the Original Broadway Playbill Program for Annie

By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 02, 2021
 
As NBC prepares to air Annie Live!, we're opening our vaults to look back at the musical's 1977 Broadway premiere.
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan's Annie premiered on Broadway in 1977 with Andrea McArdle in the title role, Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks, and Dorothy Loudon as Miss Hannigan. With a score including such songs as "Tomorrow," "Maybe," and "Your Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," the show quickly became an audience favorite, spawning three film adaptations, two Broadway revivals, and countless touring and regional productions.

With NBC poised to bring everyone's favorite plucky orphan back to the screen with Annie Live! December 2, we're opening the Playbill Vault and taking a look at Annie's original Broadway Playbill. Flip through the historical program below.

Andrea McArdle, Reid Shelton, and Dorothy Loudon lead the company in this historic Playbill program from 1977.

Based on the Depression-era Harold Gray comic strip, Annie centers on a spunky orphan who comes to live with the fabulously wealthy Daddy Warbucks for Christmas, all while dodging the clutches of her evil orphanage mistress, Miss Hannigan. The original production, which opened at Broadway's Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon) April 21, 1977, won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Loudon.

Harry Connick, Jr., Taraji P. Henson, and Broadway The Lion King alum Celina Smith star in NBC's new live TV version of the musical, airing December 2 at 8 PM ET (check local listings).

Sandy and Andrea McArdle Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dorothy Loudon and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway production of Annie Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
