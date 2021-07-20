Flying Over Sunset Pushes Broadway Start Date Back One Week

By Dan Meyer
Jul 20, 2021
The new musical will play the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusak, and Tony Yazbeck Marc J. Franklin

Audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to learn more about the intersection of LSD and the lives of Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley, and Cary Grant. The Broadway premiere of Flying Over Sunset has been pushed back a week due to scheduling conflicts.

After previously announcing a start of previews November 4 and a December 6 opening, the musical will now begin previews November 11 and open December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Flying Over Sunset stars Carmen Cusack as Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Grant—all three of whom experiment with psychedelic drugs in the ’50s to unlock their psyches. The musical features a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie with choreography by Michelle Dorrance.

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Prior to Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater will be a co-producer of the Broadway transfer of its LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor, opening at the August Wilson this fall.

A Sneak Peek at Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

A Sneak Peek at Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

21 PHOTOS
James Lapine in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
James Lapine in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
Michele Ragusa and Erika Henningsen in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Michele Ragusa and Erika Henningsen in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Michele Ragusa, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Erika Henningsen in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Yazbeck in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Jeremy Kushnier in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin
