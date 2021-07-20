Flying Over Sunset Pushes Broadway Start Date Back One Week

The new musical will play the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to learn more about the intersection of LSD and the lives of Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley, and Cary Grant. The Broadway premiere of Flying Over Sunset has been pushed back a week due to scheduling conflicts.

After previously announcing a start of previews November 4 and a December 6 opening, the musical will now begin previews November 11 and open December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Flying Over Sunset stars Carmen Cusack as Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Grant—all three of whom experiment with psychedelic drugs in the ’50s to unlock their psyches. The musical features a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie with choreography by Michelle Dorrance.

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Prior to Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater will be a co-producer of the Broadway transfer of its LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor, opening at the August Wilson this fall.

