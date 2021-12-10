Flying Over Sunset Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The new musical opens December 13 at Lincoln Center Theater; check out new footage set to the title tune.

The new musical Flying Over Sunset, currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, has announced it will release a cast recording. The Sony Masterworks Broadway album will drop digitally January 28, 2022, followed by a CD release on March 11.

Flying Over Sunset has lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), music by Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods), who also directs the Lincoln Center Theater production.

The musical stars Tony nominees Carmen Cusack as playwright and diplomat Clare Booth Luce, Tony Yazbeck as movie star Cary Grant, and Harry Hadden-Paton as author Aldous Huxley as they all come together to experiment with the hallucinogenic drug LSD.

Also featured in the cast are Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Flying Over Sunset officially opens on Broadway December 13.

Preorder the album here.